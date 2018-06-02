Jose Mourinho wants transfer of £75m midfield maestro alongside Fred for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly added the ambitious signing of Marco Verratti to his list of summer transfer targets in midfield.

The Italy international is widely regarded as one of the finest players in the world in his position and CaughtOffside revealed Mourinho’s interest in him earlier in the season.

MORE: Manchester United in advanced talks to seal £96.7million transfer swoop for two World Cup stars

Midfield clearly seems a priority area for Mourinho to strengthen this summer as he wants two new players in that position, according to the Sun.

The report suggests Fred’s move from Shakhtar Donetsk is very much on the cards, and that £75million-rated Verratti could be the second player brought in in that position as Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic looks too expensive.

Few Red Devils fans would complain if Verratti could be brought in, in what would be a major loss for Paris Saint-Germain as they look to build a squad that can seriously challenge for the Champions League.

PSG have just brought in Thomas Tuchel as their new manager and signed big names like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer, but losing Verratti would be a major step in the wrong direction.

United could boost their own hopes with the move, however, as the club urgently needs to replace the retiring Michael Carrick and bring in an upgrade on the likes of Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay in that area.