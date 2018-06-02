Manchester Utd are closing in on a sensational swoop for Brazil’s Fred with the midfielder set to undergo a medical with Premier League outfit next week, according to the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old is currently preparing for the World Cup with the Brazil squad as they Croatia in England later today, and from the player’s perspective and for United, it will be a huge coup if they can get a transfer completed as soon as possible.

The Daily Mail say the deal could be worth with a basic fee of £43m plus add-ons which would take it to £52.2m.

As per the report, the Shakhtar midfielder was in talks with United’s rivals, Manchester City, however a deal failed to materialise in January.

Fred’s stock has grown over the past year and he signed for Shakhtar from Brazil club Internacional in June 2013.

He has won has two league titles, two domestic cups and three Super Cups in Ukraine.

The cultured midfielder is known for his playmaking ability with both feet and operates in either opposition box.

According to Sky, Fred said in an interview with football.ua that he sees himself as the ‘conductor’ under current manager Paulo Fonseca.

The Brazilian is responsible for dictating the tempo and setting the transitions between defence and attack and uses his dribbling skills to great effect.

According to The Sun, Fred averaged 3.3 take-ons per 90 minutes in the Champions League this season, at a success rate of 95 per cent – which is something the Man Utd midfield could do with in the final third and to break the opposition lines.

Jose Mourinho could certainly do with this type of signing this summer due to the retirement of Michael Carrick – who Utd have arguably failed to replace as natural midfield playmaker.