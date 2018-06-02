Liverpool are reportedly edging ever closer to finalising the transfer of Lyon star Nabil Fekir as major developments could take place this weekend.

Canal Plus journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin has claimed Fekir and his agent will be in Liverpool on Sunday to conclude talks and for the player to possibly complete his medical providing those talks go well.

This is a hugely exciting development for Liverpool fans after their promising start to the summer transfer window.

Despite the heartache of losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid, the Reds bounced back with the impressive signing of Fabinho from Monaco.

#Fekir et son agent Jean-Pierre #Bernès devraient être ce dimanche 03/06/2018 à #Liverpool pour régler les derniers détails du transfert de l'international français. Si tout va bien, visite médicale dans la foulée ! #LFC pic.twitter.com/PH1Eu67Sga — Romain Collet-Gaudin (@RomainCG75) June 2, 2018

If Fekir joins alongside him, it gives Jurgen Klopp a seriously strong squad to work with next season as the club look to build on the potential they showed in 2017/18.

One of the stand-out players in Ligue 1 this season, Fekir could also be one to watch for France at this summer’s World Cup.

The prospect of him then linking up with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane is a very exciting one as Klopp continues to build an entertaining and attack-minded side.

Journalist Richard Buxton has since added that the Fekir to Liverpool transfer is expected to be completed in 48 hours.