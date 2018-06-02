Mauricio Pochettino ready to give up on Real Madrid move as Tottenham open talks over incredible transfer

Mauricio Pochettino wants a move to Real Madrid but could be prepared to stay at Tottenham and build an exciting new-look team.

According to Don Balon, the Argentine is aware it will be tricky for him to get his desired move to the Bernabeu and could end up raiding the club for one of his desired transfer targets instead.

The Spanish outlet claims Spurs have already held talks over the potential signing of Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, in what would be one of the most exciting deals of the summer and a huge statement of intent from the north Londoners.

Bale shone at Tottenham earlier in his career and has gone on to become an even bigger name after playing a big part in the club winning four Champions League titles since he joined.

The Wales international wasn’t as much of a regular for Los Blancos in 2017/18, though he did come off the bench to score twice in the recent Champions League final win over Liverpool.

Tottenham could do with that kind of quality in their side to become genuine title challengers next season and if they could pull that signing off whilst keeping hold of Pochettino then we could be set for very exciting times ahead at Spurs.

Bale himself hinted he’d have to consider his future when he spoke to BT Sport after the Champions League final, admitting he was disappointed not to start the game and not to play more often in general.