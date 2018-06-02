Listening, Jose? €100m star drops HUGE hint he wants Manchester United transfer

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has dropped a huge hint he wants to finally seal a transfer to Manchester United after previous links with the club.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have also been listed as among the Germany international’s admirers in recent times after his exciting displays in the Bundesliga.

One of the best young strikers in Europe, Werner could be a fine addition at United, who look in need of an upgrade on their current attack.

Romelu Lukaku blew hot and cold in his first season at Old Trafford, while Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford don’t look like much in the way of backup.

Werner has previously listed United as one of his dream clubs and he’s now dropped a big hint he wants to follow Naby Keita in moving to a bigger team to fulfil his potential.

‘To become a world-class player, I’ll probably have to play in an even better team at club level,’ he told Welt. ‘I want to be honest, Naby Keita hasn’t become world class with us either, he may now be at Liverpool.’

Earlier this season he told FourFourTwo: ‘Yes, playing in the Premier League is a dream for me. I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs.’