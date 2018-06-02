Video: Gary Cahill goal gives England perfect start to World Cup warm-up match vs Nigeria

Gary Cahill’s superb header has given England a 1-0 lead over Nigeria in their friendly at Wembley Stadium tonight.

The Three Lions have started brightly as they begin their preparation for this summer’s World Cup, and Cahill has done well to stake his claim for a place in the starting XI.

After an underwhelming season for Chelsea, Cahill’s place in the squad wasn’t even nailed on, but he’s shown his value to his country with this strike.

With plenty of experience and a decent scoring record for a centre-back, it’s strikes like this that make it clear why Cahill continues to be a trusted member of the England squad.