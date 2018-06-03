Man Utd have work to do next season to bridge the gap to their rivals both domestically and in Europe, and they’re reportedly set to land their first summer signing to help them do that.

The Red Devils finished 19 points adrift of rivals Man City in the Premier League title race, and dropped out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

On top of that, their disappointment was made worse after losing in the FA Cup final to Chelsea last month, which ultimately ensured that they ended the campaign empty-handed.

In turn, in order to avoid that repeating itself next season, Jose Mourinho will be eager to strengthen his squad where possible and reports claim he’s on the verge of starting that process.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd could confirm the £52m signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred by Tuesday, as he prepares to undergo a medical and complete other formalities in the deal.

Given he’s on international duty with the Selecao on Sunday as they face Croatia in a pre-World Cup friendly, it remains to be seen if any further developments occur to end the weekend as claimed in the tweets below, with MEN suggesting that it could all be wrapped up as early as Tuesday.

With Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini’s future still uncertain given he has yet to sign a contract renewal and has been tipped to leave, as noted by Sky Sports, midfield reinforcements were certainly needed at Old Trafford this summer.

Given Fred’s physicality and the defensive solidity he can provide coupled with his powerful driving runs forward, it could be a very smart addition to the line-up as he could play a pivotal role along with Nemanja Matic in allowing Paul Pogba more freedom in attacking positions to flourish.

In turn, United fans will hope for an announcement as early as Tuesday as touted in the report above, and they’ll get their chance to take a closer look at Fred when he features at the World Cup for Brazil this summer.

