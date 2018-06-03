Arsenal and Liverpool in transfer scrap for Brazilian international to strengthen attack

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly in search of attacking reinforcements this summer amid speculation linking them with Brazilian ace Bernard.

The 25-year-old is coming off the back of helping Shakhtar Donetsk to consecutive league titles, having scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 29 appearances in all competitions last season.

SEE MORE: Unai Emery keen on £52.7m ace to bolster Arsenal attacking options, Euro giants also interested

However, his future with the Ukrainian giants is in doubt as he will become a free agent at the end of the month when his contract expires.

In turn, as reported by The Express, both Arsenal and Liverpool may swoop in a low-cost move to bolster their attacking options for next season.

From a Gunners perspective, the Brazilian international could offer something different as he provides real width and a threat down the flanks as opposed to the likes of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan who arguably prefer going through the middle.

While Liverpool have plenty of threat out wide with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with Jurgen Klopp looking for his side to compete on various fronts, depth is needed and if he can add that without splashing out on a significant transfer fee, then it could certainly appeal to him too.

As noted by Sky Sports, the Reds have already splashed out £43.7m on one Brazilian this summer, as they wasted no time in confirming the signing of Fabinho from Monaco.

Coupled with Roberto Firmino also being at Anfield, perhaps the possibility of linking up with his compatriots could potentially sway Bernard towards Merseyside if both Premier League giants are indeed set for a transfer scrap to land his signature.

Liverpool certainly appear to be in a stronger position than Arsenal currently too which could be a factor, with Klopp’s men qualifying for the Champions League while enjoying a memorable run to the final last season. Meanwhile, Unai Emery inherits a side that missed out on the top four for the second consecutive year.