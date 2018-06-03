Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a big-money move for Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala if they fail with their pursuits for Frenchman Antoine Griezmann.

Don Balon are reporting that the Spanish giants are hugely interested in bringing Griezmann to the Nou Camp this summer, and that they are lining up a few players in case their pursuit of him fails, with one of these being Dybala.

MORE: Barcelona on brink of announcing crucial deal to hand Valverde huge boost

The news outlet are also reporting that manager Ernesto Valverde is urging the club to make a move for Dybala, and that they believe that €120M could be enough to get the player from Turin to Catalonia.

Since moving to Juventus from fellow Italian side Palermo in the summer of 2015, Dybala has developed into one of the most talented forwards in world football.

In 140 games for the Italian champions, the 24-year-old has managed to clock up a total of 68 goals and 25 assists, an impressive return considering Dybala isn’t Juventus main attacking threat.

If Barcelona are to lose out in their pursuit of Griezmann, it may not be all doom and gloom for the Blaugrana if they managed to bring Dybala in instead.