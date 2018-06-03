Bidding war for €50m+ Man Utd, Liverpool target with string of Euro giants lining up

Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City are amongst a whole host of European giants being linked with a swoop for one of Italy’s top talents this summer.

Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa enjoyed a productive season last year, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 36 Serie A appearances.

SEE MORE: Major blow for Man Utd: Liverpool twist claimed over £50m summer target

His form has also led to a breakthrough with the senior Italy side as he now has four caps to his name, and at just 20 years of age, he has his entire career ahead of him still to improve and develop into a key figure for club and country.

In turn, it’s no surprise then that Fiorentina might come under pressure to keep him. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma and Napoli have already had offers rejected for him, the latter of which was reportedly €50m plus a player.

Further, the famous pink paper specifically mentions Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City, Juventus and Inter in their headline as interested parties, and so it could be quite the transfer scrap for his signature this summer.

With this being only his second full campaign at senior level and in truth the numbers aren’t particularly eye-catching, it remains to be seen whether or not he warrants the level of interest. Nevertheless, evidently if these huge clubs are being linked, he must be doing something right.

Goals weren’t an issue for Man City or Liverpool this past season, as they finished the campaign as the first and second top goalscorers in the Premier League, while the same could be said of Juventus and Napoli in Serie A.

Nevertheless, the report would suggest that they are all keen on attacking reinforcements still, while it makes a little more sense United, Roma and Inter are eager as they had their issues up front through the campaign.

One other key characteristic which stands in his favour is his versatility, as Chiesa can play on either flank. However, it remains to be seen who can satisfy Fiorentina’s demands as they are reportedly desperate to keep hold of him.