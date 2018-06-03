How Man Utd have managed to upset their fans even during summer break

It was a season to forget for Man Utd for the most part, as after finishing 19 points adrift of Man City in the Premier League title race, they also ended up empty-handed.

The Red Devils disappointed in the League Cup and Champions League, before they fell to defeat in the FA Cup final against Chelsea last month.

In turn, Jose Mourinho and the squad will be busy working hard after the World Cup to ensure there are significant improvements next season, but the club’s supporters have been given another reason to be upset even when their side isn’t in action.

As seen in the tweet below from the Man Utd twitter account, the club are releasing a commemorative shirt celebrating their European success in 1968 as they defeated Benfica in the final at Wembley.

While it’s a great gesture and many have celebrated the fact that they’ve given a nod to their successful past, one thing has left many fans raging and refusing to buy it.

That is of course the price-tag, as the shirt will set supporters back £100 for a replica version. As seen in the tweets below, it’s fair to say that hasn’t gone down well with the majority of the Man Utd faithful.

Given their passionate, global fanbase, it’s more than likely that the shirt will still sell well. Nevertheless, the price does have to be questioned as that is a hefty amount of money to part with for a shirt.

Should supporters invest in it, they’ll be hoping to at least see those wearing the current version do a much better job next season and look to create new history by winning major honours again.

The is too expansive — Adams Mueesdeen (@AMueesdeen) May 31, 2018

£99.99 kiss my red ass — Smithy (@redsmity81) May 30, 2018

But £100 is ridiculous. — HamzahMasood (@Hamzahmasood) May 31, 2018

Made for the fans, 100 quid please… — Dontbeeinthedark (@Dontbeeinthedar) May 30, 2018

£100???!!!! Are you having a laugh??!! — Chris Kelly (@CzaKza) May 30, 2018

£100 notes!!! Who’s buying these the prawn sandwich brigade! FFS! — Gavin Parry (@gparry84) May 30, 2018

Lovely shirt. Far too expensive though. — Geoff Airey (@geoffairey) May 30, 2018

£100 are they mad! — Charco Bruh (@charco9980) May 30, 2018

Love it. £100 though? — Term (@TimElgin) May 30, 2018

£100 though… madddd — Ryan James (@RyanJ4mes) May 30, 2018