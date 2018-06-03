Jose Mourinho could have option to axe bit-part Man Utd ace, Euro giants keen

Man Utd defender Daley Blind is reportedly a target for Inter as Jose Mourinho could opt to ship the Dutchman out this summer.

While injuries also played their part, the 28-year-old was restricted to just 17 appearances last season as he failed to establish himself as a prominent figure in the squad.

His versatility is undoubtedly a valuable trait, as he can perform in various positions to offer depth to United as they look to compete across multiple fronts.

However, as reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Man Utd could be tempted into a sale this summer as Inter have expressed an interest and are said to be waiting to determine whether or not the Dutchman is keen too.

After Luciano Spalletti guided the Italian outfit back to the Champions League for next season following their dramatic win over Lazio on the last day of the season, Inter will need to bolster their squad in order to continue to compete domestically and make a positive impression on their return to Europe’s top table.

Blind would arguably play a vital role in giving Spalletti depth, but it remains to be seen whether or not he edges closer to a move to the San Siro in the coming months.

There could be somewhat of a clear-out at Old Trafford this summer, arguably with the view of bringing in key reinforcements, as ESPN also note that Matteo Darmian has been linked with a move away from Man Utd to join Juventus.

Should Mourinho opt to sell two full-back options, the Portuguese tactician will surely have to strengthen in that department to avoid being left short.