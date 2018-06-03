Lionel Messi is reportedly eager for Barcelona to make a move for Holland and Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong in the summer.

Diario Gol are reporting that the Argentine superstar has highlighted De Jong as someone he wants to see join the Blaugrana in the summer, and that the club intend to use him as back-up for Sergio Busquets.

MORE: Barcelona eyeing up €120M swoop for world class forward as alternative to Antoine Griezmann

The news outlet are also stating that the player is to set the Spanish giants back around €20M, a total that’ll be an absolute bargain for a midfielder of his quality and potential.

Despite being just 21 years old, De Jong has managed to establish himself as one of the main midfielders in the Dutch giants’ side this season.

The youngster managed to clock up a total of 26 appearances in all competitions this campaign, scoring one and assisting nine.

De Jong’s composure on the ball and ability to pick out a pass makes him an ideal replacement for Spaniard Busquets in Barcelona’s side.

If Barca have any wits about them, they’ll listen to Messi and make a move for one of European football’s brightest young talents in De Jong.