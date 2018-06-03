With Barcelona looking to build on the domestic double that they achieved this past season, question marks remain over how they plan to strengthen the squad.

Ernesto Valverde received criticism for their Champions League exit to Roma, while a lack of rotation ensured that the Spanish tactician relied heavily on the same key individuals throughout the campaign.

With that in mind, splashing out €100m on one reported target in Antoine Griezmann to meet his release clause, as reported by Sports Illustrated, doesn’t seem the most sensible idea for a squad in need of quality and depth in various departments.

Particularly given Andres Iniesta has moved on too, the midfield would seem like a logical place to start with the summer transfer market strategy.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, Lionel Messi sees it that way as he is said to be keen on targeting Miralem Pjanic and Christian Eriksen instead of Griezmann this summer.

With Philippe Coutinho capable of playing further up the pitch in an attacking trident, coupled with Ousmane Dembele also available as an alternative, a front trio along with Messi and Luis Suarez could be an option.

In turn, with Pjanic and Eriksen both possessing the technical quality, vision, composure and creativity to arguably fit in seamlessly at the Nou Camp, they could significantly strengthen the midfield and give Valverde plenty more options to work with.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that while both players are absolutely fundamental to Juventus and Tottenham respectively and so are unlikely for sale, coupled with the fact that the report goes into no detail over price-tags and possible negotiations, it remains to be seen if this is an avenue Barcelona consider.

On the face of it, it would potentially be more effective in the long-run to strengthen the squad as a whole rather than splashing a huge portion of the budget on Griezmann when it’s already difficult to see how he fits in alongside Messi, Suarez, Dembele and Coutinho.