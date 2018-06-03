Lionel Messi has warned Barcelona that Real Madrid may be about to beat them to the €30M signing of Real Betis midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

Don Balon are reporting that both the Spanish giants are interested in the Spaniard, and that Los Blancos are willing to activate the player’s €30M release clause and bring him to the Bernabeu.

The news outlet are also stating that the Argentine believes that Madrid are leading the race to sign Ruiz, something that won’t be music to the ears for the Barcelona faithful.

Despite being a relatively unknown player outside of Spain, Ruiz is in actual fact one of the most talented and promising midfielders in La Liga.

The 22-year-old played a pivotal role in helping the Andalusian side secure a sixth-placed finish in La Liga this season, and the Europa League qualification that comes with it.

If Messi is right, it seems like the Blaugrana may need to buck up their ideas if they’re to add the signing of Ruiz to their already talented ranks.