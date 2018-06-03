Man Utd have reportedly been dealt a blow as it’s been claimed that £50m transfer target Ryan Sessegnon would prefer a move to Liverpool.

The 18-year-old earned rave reviews this past season after scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists in 52 appearances in all competitions for Fulham.

In turn, he was integral to their promotion back to the Premier League, as they saw off Aston Villa in the playoff final at Wembley last weekend.

The Cottagers will undoubtedly be desperate to avoid losing him as he still has his entire career ahead of him having impressed so early on, but as reported by The Express, Man Utd are being linked with a £50m move for the teenager this summer.

Such a move would make perfect sense for the Red Devils, as with Luke Shaw failing to make the left-back position his own this year, Ashley Young has continued to play in an unnatural role to fill in.

While he’s done a commendable job, he surely can’t be considered a long-term solution and so given Sessegnon’s quality and age, he could be the ideal signing for Man Utd.

Nevertheless, the Express add that the Fulham ace would prefer a move to Liverpool, the team he grew up supporting, and so if accurate, that could be a real blow for Jose Mourinho and the Man Utd hierarchy.

From Liverpool’s perspective, they’ve arguably found their solution in that department already after Andy Robertson impressed through the second half of last season, with Alberto Moreno still available as depth for Jurgen Klopp.

It remains to be seen if the German tactician and the Reds are alerted and interested by this reported development, but United will arguably remain confident that they are still front runners given it’s suggested that they’re already primed to make a bid.