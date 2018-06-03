Real Madrid could be rivalled by both Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to land a deal to sign Roma and Brazil shot-stopper Alisson.

Don Balon are stating that Real Madrid are keen on bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu and are willing to fork out €40M for him however this offer is €10M less than the €50M Roma are at least looking for.

MORE: Real Madrid could pull off stunning double Chelsea raid following Zinedine Zidane exit

The news outlet are also reporting that both Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as PSG have tabled offers for the goalkeeper, so it seems like Real may face some competition if they are to bring in a new ‘keeper this summer.

Despite only emerging onto the scene for Roma this season just gone, Alisson has already managed to establish himself as one of the most promising shot-stoppers in Europe.

The 25-year-old was mightily impressive overall for Roma this season, keeping 22 clean sheets in 49 appearances in all competitions, helping his side reach a Champions League semi-final in the process.

If Real are looking for a new ‘keeper this summer, it seems as if they may have to fend off competition from some of Europe’s biggest clubs for the player’s signature.