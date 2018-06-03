With the World Cup fast approaching, Brazil gave themselves a morale boost by picking up a 2-0 win over Croatia at Anfield on Sunday as Neymar made his return from injury.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been sidelined since February with a foot problem, as noted by The Guardian, with fears that he may not recover in time for the showpiece tournament in Russia.

Much to the delight of Brazil fans though, he made his way back into the fold in the second half on Merseyside, and scored a wonderful solo goal to break the deadlock.

Dribbling his way into the box, he managed to find space despite three defenders around him and thundered an effort into the back of the net, as seen in the video below.

If that wasn’t enough to please those in attendance, Casemiro then produced a delightful assist to help Roberto Firmino break in behind. The Liverpool man didn’t let his home fans down as he produced a classy and composed finish to double Brazil’s lead as they look in good shape.

Coach Tite has one more friendly to assess his options when his side takes on Austria next Sunday, before they then travel to Russia with their first group game pitting them against Switzerland on June 17.