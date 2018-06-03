Why Dele Alli was booed during England’s win over Nigeria at Wembley

England warmed up for the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Nigeria at Wembley on Saturday, but Dele Alli didn’t quite get the most positive of receptions.

As seen in the videos below, the 22-year-old was booed by the Nigeria fans when the team-sheets were read out, while there was audible jeering from the away supporters throughout the game every time the Tottenham star touched the ball.

According to The Sun, it appears as though the Nigerians in attendance at the game haven’t forgiven Alli after he opted to snub the option of playing for the Super Eagles despite having a Nigerian father.

Instead, he decided to commit to the Three Lions, with whom he’ll be hoping to have a major impact this summer in Russia.

It seems a bit of a strange one as he has come through the youth levels with England so it’s not as if he switched allegiance along the way while not ignoring the fact that he was born in Milton Keynes.

Nevertheless, the Nigeria fans have every right to react as they see fit, and evidently they were left disappointed with Alli’s decision not to play for their country.

As for the game itself, England looked dominant in the first half and that was reflected in their healthy lead. However, the away side certainly improved after the interval, and it perhaps raised some question marks over Gareth Southgate’s side again.

However, it was merely a friendly, and so Alli and England will be hoping to be in perfect shape for their World Cup opener against Tunisia on June 18 while they face Costa Rica in their final friendly on Thursday night. Perhaps Alli might get a better reception for that one…