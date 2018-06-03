World Cup injury news: Belgium face anxious wait, huge setback feared for influential ace

With just 11 days to go before the World Cup gets underway, the last thing that any nation will want now is to suffer injury concerns. Unfortunately for Belgium, that’s exactly what they face.

Roberto Martinez’s side don’t have the winning pedigree to suggest that they will be major contenders in Russia this summer, but they undoubtedly have the talent to make an impression.

The former Everton boss has a wealth of Premier League stars at his disposal, but he could have been dealt a huge blow just over a week before the tournaments starts.

As reported by Sky Sports, Vincent Kompany had to be replaced in their friendly with Portugal on Saturday night with a suspected groin injury, with a scan now needed to paint a clearer picture as to whether he will be able to play in Russia or not.

Martinez will make the final call on his squad on Monday, and so naturally, they will face an anxious wait over the next 24 hours to determine whether or not Kompany will be in their travelling party.

Sadly, it’s nothing new for the 32-year-old as he has been dogged by injury setbacks throughout his career. Having been limited to just 21 appearances for Man City this past season, Pep Guardiola will also be concerned over his captain’s condition.

Despite those issues though, the experienced centre-half remains a fundamental figure at the back for club and country as aside from his leadership, when healthy, he is undoubtedly amongst the top defenders in Europe.

Unfortunately for Martinez and Belgium, they face a fresh concern over his participation in the World Cup.