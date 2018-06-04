Arsenal in advanced talks to land £16m signing to kick-start Unai Emery tenure

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a crucial signing this week as they look to address their frailties in defence which were a glaring weakness last season.

The Gunners conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games, giving them the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the standings.

With Laurent Koscielny turning 33 later this year, Per Mertesacker retiring and the likes of Rob Holding and Calum Chambers still developing, it’s pretty clear that the defence has to be prioritised this summer.

According to The Sun, via Kicker, that’s exactly what Unai Emery is set to do as it’s claimed that Arsenal target and Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos will undergo a medical this week after a £16m deal was agreed.

The 29-year-old has plenty of experience at the highest level, as he has been a pivotal figure for Dortmund since arriving in 2013. Further, he was part of the title-winning AC Milan squad in 2011, and so he could prove to be a very astute addition to the Arsenal line-up to help shore things up at the back.

The Gunners have also been linked with Juventus veteran Stephan Lichtsteiner, but as noted by ESPN, he has insisted that no deal has been finalised as of yet and so it remains to be seen whether or not Hector Bellerin will have competition for his place at right-back next season.

Nevertheless, the fact that Arsenal are in talks for the Swiss international as he has hinted at in his comments, is surely offering some level of reassurance that Emery is looking to sort out the right area of the squad that needs attention this summer coupled with the possible swoop for Papastathopoulos.