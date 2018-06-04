Whitchurch FC player Wes Nelson has entered the 2018 version of Love Island, and he’s bagged himself an absolute stunner on his very first day in the villa!

The 20-year-old, who currently plays for Whitchurch FC as per the Stoke Sentinel, was paired up with 29-year-old air hostess Laura Anderson, and from first glance, he seems to be a very lucky man!

A fair few contestants over the years have somewhat made a name for themselves by being controversial on the show, and judging by the words of his former manager at Newcastle Town, Wes may be one of those!

As per the Stoke Sentinel, Newcastle Town boss Robin van der Laan said “Anybody who goes on Love Island, they love showing off don’t they? And Wes is a very fit and confident lad”, words that make us think he may be one to watch out for as the show goes on.

His partner for the time being, Laura Anderson, is a bit of a sort herself, and definitely seems like a good match for Wes.

Only time will tell if Wes proves to be a show off, or whether he’s actually a sweetheart underneath. All we can say is, good luck to the guy!