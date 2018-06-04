Arsenal have been handed some great news after it was revealed that Stuggart defender Benjamin Pavard is very keen on securing a move the Gunners this summer.

CalcioInsider are stating, as translated by the Daily Star, that the player is desperate to secure a move to the Premier League, and that the player is more than happy to swap life in Germany for a move to north London.

The news outlet are also stating that the player is said to be valued at £44M, a price that seems somewhat steep for a player who hasn’t really been cutting it at the top level for a long time.

Despite being just 22 years old, Pavard managed to play a big part in helping Stuttgart achieve a seventh-placed finish in the Bundesliga this season.

The Frenchman was able to clock up a total of 36 appearances in all competitions as he helped the club achieve a mightily impressive finish in their first season back in the Bundesliga.

If Arsenal are serious about giving new boss Unai Emery the best chance to succeed as Gunners boss, then Pavard may be the signing he needs to get the club back competing at the top of the Premier League table once again.