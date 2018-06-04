Jose Mourinho is reportedly very eager to bring Real Madrid and France star Raphael Varane to Man United to add to his options in defence.

Don Balon are stating that the Red Devils boss wants the defender to join him at Old Trafford, and that he believes that Varane is someone who can greatly improve his defensive line for next season, something he wants to do.

MORE: SECOND Man Utd target ARRIVES in UK as he closes in on move, £70m+ early spending spree

The news outlet are also stating that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez isn’t fully convinced with Varane, something that’ll be music to the ears of Jose Mourinho and Man United.

Varane played a big part in helping Madrid achieve history this season as they became the first side ever to win three consecutive Champions League titles.

The Frenchman made 11 appearances in the competition, and 44 in all competitions, as he helped Los Blancos to a third-place finish in La Liga as well as European triumph.

If Varane does end up securing a move to Man United, it’ll be interesting to see how the Frenchman adapts to life in the Premier League, and who Madrid decide to sign as a replacement for him.