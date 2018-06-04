Lionel Messi has given the green light for Barcelona to secure the departure of Spanish forward Paco Alcacer from the club.

Don Balon are reporting that the Argentine superstar is happy for Barcelona to get rid of the under-performing Alcacer, and that the forward isn’t going to be taken a primary role in Ernesto Valverde’s plan for next season.

The news outlet are also stating that Celta Vigo may be interested in signing the striker if they lose Ceta Vigo to Valencia.

Despite costing the club a total of €30m in the summer of 2016 (fee as per the BBC), Alcacer has failed to live up the expectations that were placed on him when he first signed.

In 50 appearances for the Spanish giants, Alcacer has only managed to bag a total of 15 goals and eight assists, a poor return for a player of his quality.

The forward only managed to score four times in 17 league appearances this past season, a total that a lot of Barca fans thought wasn’t enough considering how much the club signed him for in 2016.

If Barcelona do get rid of Alcacer, it remains to be seen whether the club move for a replacement for the 24-year-old.