Man Utd are reportedly set to waste little time in the summer transfer market as they are said to be closing in on their first signing.

With Michael Carrick retiring at the end of last season, coupled with ongoing doubts over Marouane Fellaini’s future at Old Trafford, as noted by Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho had to act on his midfield.

The Portuguese tactician saw his side finish 19 points adrift of rivals Man City in the Premier League title race last season, and coupled with their disappointment in the FA Cup final along with the League Cup and Champions League, there is evidently a lot of room for improvement.

As reported by The Sun, that could start with the £52m signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, as it’s claimed that he arrived at Carrington on Monday morning for his medical.

The 25-year-old is coming off the back of winning back-to-back Ukrainian league titles, while he will also represent Brazil at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Man Utd fans will therefore get a closer look at him during the tournament, but in a smart move for all concerned, it looks as though they will try to get a deal done before it gets underway.

From Fred’s perspective, clearing up his club future now will allow him to fully focus on matters in Russia. For United, it will be one box ticked on their transfer wish-list while they’ll also hope to have him with the squad as early as possible after the World Cup.

However, he does of course have to pass his medical first and agree on all the formalities for his contract before being officially unveiled as a Man Utd player.