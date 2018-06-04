Mohamed Salah injury update: Egypt star offers insight as World Cup edges closer

After leaving the pitch in tears in Kiev during the Champions League final, doubts were raised over Mohamed Salah’s involvement at the World Cup this summer.

The Liverpool talisman enjoyed an incredible campaign, scoring 44 goals and providing 16 assists in 52 games, but his season ended in heartbreaking fashion.

With Egypt getting their World Cup underway on June 15 against Uruguay, followed by meetings with hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 19 and 25 respectively, it remains to be seen when he will be fit to feature.

Salah of course suffered a shoulder injury in Liverpool’s defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, as a tangle with Sergio Ramos forced him off after just 30 minutes which led to him breaking down in tears on the pitch as the severity of the issue dawned on him.

In turn, particularly for Egyptians, but also for neutrals hoping to see the best players at the World Cup this summer, it was a bitter blow and a concern as to whether Salah would be able to recover in time.

As seen in his tweet below, it looks promising for the 25-year-old as he shared an image of him working on his rehabilitation in the gym, with the caption: “Good feelings…”.

Naturally, that isn’t an official update to suggest that he’s making great progress, but it’s positive nonetheless that he’s feeling well and it’s hoped by many that Egypt will have their talisman available to add quality to the tournament.