FIFA has revealed that England and Spurs ace Harry Kane will be the joint-second heaviest player at the World Cup in the summer, with some fans not having it for a minute.

According to a tweet on Twitter by journalist Miguel Delaney, a list has been published by FIFA that shows that Harry Kane will be the second heaviest player at the tournament, with only Panama’s Roman Torres being heavier than the Spurs talisman

Despite his weight of 98kg being acknowledged by FIFA, it seems odd that Kane, who doesn’t seem like the heaviest or slowest of players, weighs 18kg more than a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is known for physical prowess and excellence.

Following this news, fans took to the social media site to question whether or not this information published by FIFA is true or not, with a lot of fans calling the footballing body’s bluff on this one.

Here are a few select tweets from fans on Kane’s apparent weight. To be honest, we’re not sure we believe FIFA either…

No way Kane is heavier than Lukaku!?!? — Warren Elliott (@Wozzatron) June 4, 2018

No chance — Schadenfreude (@RickIndeed) June 4, 2018

David Haye 1.91cm weighs 15st 10lbs in this photo! Harry Kane 1.88cm – You claim he weighs 15st 4lbs I'm calling bollcoks sorry ??? pic.twitter.com/8ZMj6WrQmE — The RacingBlogger (@racingblogger) June 4, 2018

Yeah it’s clearly false tbh — jamie (@jamied90_) June 4, 2018

It looks like a fairly clear error. — Lucy Highnett (@lucyhighnett) June 4, 2018

Surely not? 18Kg is pushing 3 stone? — Nate (@natedigidy89) June 4, 2018

Common sense would suggest the FIFA weights given are wrong or a mis print. He's not that heavy. — Simon Hemsworth (@simonhemsworth) June 4, 2018