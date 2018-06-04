“No chance” – fans in disbelief as FIFA reveals World Cup stats that see England star Harry Kane topple almost everyone in one area

“No chance” – fans in disbelief as FIFA reveals World Cup stats that see England star Harry Kane topple almost everyone in one area

FIFA has revealed that England and Spurs ace Harry Kane will be the joint-second heaviest player at the World Cup in the summer, with some fans not having it for a minute.

According to a tweet on Twitter by journalist Miguel Delaney, a list has been published by FIFA that shows that Harry Kane will be the second heaviest player at the tournament, with only Panama’s Roman Torres being heavier than the Spurs talisman

Despite his weight of 98kg being acknowledged by FIFA, it seems odd that Kane, who doesn’t seem like the heaviest or slowest of players, weighs 18kg more than a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is known for physical prowess and excellence.

Following this news, fans took to the social media site to question whether or not this information published by FIFA is true or not, with a lot of fans calling the footballing body’s bluff on this one.

Here are a few select tweets from fans on Kane’s apparent weight. To be honest, we’re not sure we believe FIFA either…

