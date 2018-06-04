Man Utd are reportedly putting their foot down in the transfer market as they are closing in on a second signing to bolster Jose Mourinho’s squad.



As reported by The Sun, Brazilian midfielder Fred is in Manchester on Monday morning to undergo his medical ahead of a £52m move to Old Trafford.

SEE MORE: Major development as Man Utd edge closer to sealing £52m signing

While that will strengthen the Man Utd midfield, Mourinho could arguably also do with reinforcements in the full-back positions and that’s exactly what is being touted as coming next.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Porto ace Diogo Dalot is in the UK, and although it’s claimed that he was initially in London to visit his sister, it’s added that he will now look to wrap up his move to join the Red Devils with a £19m price-tag being touted.

It’s a sensible strategy from United to move quickly and get their business done early in the transfer window, as while the focus this summer will be on the World Cup, Mourinho will be plotting how to ensure that they can compete for major honours again next season.

Dalot, 19, played eight times for Porto last season after impressing for the youth side, and it appears as though the Portugal U21 international has a bright future ahead of him having impressed his compatriot Mourinho to potentially now earn a move to United.