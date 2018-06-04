Judging from Instagram activity over the past few days, Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is seemingly enjoying himself on a trip back to Italy.

As seen in the link below, the Spaniard posed for pictures with fans in Turin this past weekend as he has opted to return to the city with the season now over and after failing to make the Spain squad for the World Cup this summer.

It comes after a difficult first campaign in the Premier League for the 25-year-old, as despite making a positive initial impact with six goals and two assists in his first six league games, he ended the year with just 15 goals and six assists in 48 outings.

That in turn has sparked question marks over his future at Stamford Bridge, with Calciomercato noting that he visited a renowned restaurant in Turin on Sunday with the owner adding a caption on his Instagram post below of: “Some loves never end”.

Whether he was referring to Morata’s love for the restaurant’s food or the Spanish international’s love for the city and Juventus is unclear, but Calciomercato claim that the Chelsea ace is looking for a return to Italy this summer with AC Milan also specifically mentioned as an interested party.

Morata enjoyed a productive spell with Juve between 2014 and 2016, scoring 27 goals in 93 games while winning two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies.

While he wasn’t prolific for the Turin giants either, he developed a habit for scoring important goals and was undoubtedly a key figure in the squad.

Having seemingly struggled to settle or fully acclimatise in England, a return to Italy might be the ideal solution for him to rediscover his best form and get his career back on track after a disappointing year with Chelsea.

For now though, there is no suggestion that negotiations over an exit are taking place between any club and the Blues, while it’s also worth noting that his wife, Alice Campello, is Italian and so the pair may well have chosen to return to Italy for a few days.