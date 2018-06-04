Arsenal boss Unai Emery will be looking to strengthen his squad this summer, and speculation has linked him with a shock target.

The Spaniard was announced as Arsene Wenger’s successor at the Emirates last month, and he’ll undoubtedly look to stamp his mark on the group ahead of the new campaign.

Whether that’s bringing in different personnel to fit his system and style of play or to address key weaknesses in the current Arsenal squad, one of which is in midfield and the lack of an enforcer, it remains to be seen who arrives in north London this summer to strengthen the side.

As reported by The Sun, via Foot365, it’s claimed that the Gunners are going to discuss a move with Marouane Fellaini who faces ongoing uncertainty over his future at Man Utd.

Sky Sports note that with the Belgian international’s current contract at Old Trafford set to expire this summer, it has led to ongoing speculation over his future and where he may end up as an exit has been touted.

Based on the report above, it would appear as though Arsenal are keen on the 30-year-old, and so it remains to be seen if the suggested talks result in a shock move to join Emery’s side ahead of next season.

Fellaini was limited to just 22 appearances last year due to injury, but after joining from Everton in 2013, he has formed a pivotal part of the squad having made 155 appearances for the club.

Coupled with Michael Carrick’s retirement at the end of last season, it could leave Jose Mourinho light and in need of keeping Fellaini at the club for depth.

However, as per BBC Sport, the Red Devils are expected to wrap up the signing of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, and so perhaps that could relax their stance on Fellaini and leave him open to an exit.