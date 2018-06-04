Unai Emery wants highly-rated teenage starlet as one of Arsenal signings this summer

Unai Emery will be looking to stamp his mark on the Arsenal squad this summer, and reports claim he could look to raid his former club Paris Saint-Germain for a signing.

The Spanish tactician will inherit a talented group from Arsene Wenger, but one that fell short of expectations again last season after dropping out of the top four in the Premier League.

In turn, reinforcements are arguably needed, and with Emery hoping to implement his own style of play which may require different personnel, arrivals are being touted at the Emirates.

According to Corriere dello Sport, PSG youngster Yacine Adli is one player being linked with a move to Arsenal. Emery would have had a close look at the talented youngster during his time in charge of the French giants, while it’s noted he would be available for a minimal fee as he’s yet to sign a senior contract.

The 17-year-old is an attacking midfielder, who impressed for the youth side this past year while making a brief appearance in Ligue 1 for the senior side too.

It’s questionable as to whether that’s an area that Emery really needs to be looking at though, as he’ll have Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at his disposal already while Arsenal need players capable of making an immediate impact to get them back into the top four next season.

Further, having conceded 51 goals in 38 league games last year, giving them the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the standings, the former Sevilla and PSG boss will surely be well advised to sort out his defence first before making adjustments elsewhere as that was a glaring weakness in this Arsenal side.