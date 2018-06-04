Video: Real Madrid, Barcelona target linked with €40m move scores stunning Spain goal to show why he’s in demand

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with a Spanish starlet in recent months, and they’ll have liked what they saw in Spain’s draw with Switzerland on Sunday.

As noted by Calciomercato, Real Madrid are reportedly looking to swoop with a €40m bid for Real Sociedad right back Alvaro Odriozola, with Barcelona and Man Utd both specifically named as interested parties too.

Naturally, the focus will be on whether the 22-year-old has the defensive quality to make the step up and play at the highest level, but as seen in the video below, he can certainly strike a ball and make himself an attacking threat too.

It remains to be seen as to whether he can claim a starting berth for La Roja at the World Cup in Russia, as Dani Carvajal suffered an injury setback in the Champions League final in Kiev last month.

As per the report above, he could be set to face competition from Odriozola for both club and country, but for now, the Sociedad ace is surely just focusing on performing well when given an opportunity and he certainly made his mark this weekend.

Spain have one more friendly against Tunisia on Saturday before they kick-start their World Cup campaign against Portugal on June 15. Potentially going up against Cristiano Ronaldo, Odriozola may face a real test of his qualities…