Why Leroy Sane was left out of Germany squad for World Cup – Joachim Low explains snub

Germany coach Joachim Low caused quite the stir as he announced his squad for the World Cup on Monday, with Leroy Sane failing to make the final cut.

The 22-year-old was in fine form for Manchester City this past season, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 assists in 49 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.

That led to a Premier League title and League Cup triumph, and widespread praise for his individual performances for the Citizens.

However, he hasn’t managed to hit those heights for Germany as of yet, as he has failed to score in 11 caps for the senior side while he doesn’t necessarily have the luxury of being able to predominantly stay out on the wide left and run at players using his technical quality and pace.

In turn, that appears to be the reasoning behind Low’s decision, as explained below.

“Leroy Sane is a huge talent, no doubt, and he will be back with the team in September,” Low is quoted as saying by The Guardian. “Maybe he has not fully arrived in the national team games. Maybe that tipped the balance.

“He did a good job against Austria, tried to work in defence, went into the transition play. No blame here. And his behaviour off the pitch was good as well.”

Looking at the graphic below of the final 23-man squad, it’s easy to see just how difficult Low’s task in taking the right players to Russia for the World Cup this summer is, as they look to defend the crown that they won in Brazil four years ago.

He’ll certainly be hoping that he has made the right choices, but only time will tell if the decision to leave Sane at home comes back to haunt him.