AC Milan plot raid on Chelsea with €70m budget, 24-goal marksman eyed as alternative

AC Milan struggled for goals last season, and reports claim that the Italian giants could look to find a solution this summer with two targets emerging.

Neither Nikola Kalinic nor Andre Silva delivered last season after arriving in the summer, leaving the onus on youngster Patrick Cutrone to lead the way with 18 goals in all competitions.

Milan managed just 56 goals in 38 Serie A games last year, the lowest tally of the top seven sides in the standings, and that was arguably a major factor in why they missed out on the Champions League.

With that in mind, La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that they will look to address the issue this summer, with Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata emerging as a primary target if they have a favourable outcome at a UEFA hearing this month following issues arising over their financial situation, as noted by the governing body in an official statement.

The Rossoneri will reportedly have a €70m budget for a new striker if they’re allowed into the Europa League, as per the pink paper, while that could include funds raised from sales too.

Given Morata’s struggles this past season at Chelsea though, it’s questionable as to whether the Spaniard is the ideal choice to solve their goalscoring problems.

After an impressive start to life in England, with six goals and two assists in his first six Premier League games, Morata managed just 15 goals and six assists in 48 games in total.

In turn, with Gazzetta claiming that Monaco ace Radamel Falcao may emerge as a ‘Plan B’ in a possible loan swap deal with Silva, the Colombian international boasts plenty of experience at the highest level and is coming off the back of a 24-goal season in France. He would arguably be the safer option for Milan as they can’t afford another barren run in front of goal next year.

It remains to be seen what Milan opt to do, but ultimately, it would appear that a great deal hinges on the UEFA hearing and their participation in Europe as to whether they will spend big, or look for a more financially viable option if they’re thrown out of the Europa League.