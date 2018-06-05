Announcement TODAY: Man Utd to CONFIRM first summer signing, contract details

Man Utd are reportedly set to make their first summer signing official on Tuesday as Jose Mourinho wastes no time bolstering his squad.

Just a matter of weeks since the end of the domestic season, the Red Devils are ready to swoop for their first arrival as they go about trying to build a squad capable of bridging gaps next year.

After finishing 19 points adrift of Man City in the Premier League title race and crashing out of the Champions League in disappointing fashion early on along with the FA Cup final defeat, it was a frustrating year for Man Utd fans.

However, they’ll be hoping that with the right additions this summer, they’ll be back competing for major honours next season and according to Gianluca Di Marzio, as seen in his tweet below, Shakhtar Donetsk and Brazil midfielder Fred will be confirmed as their first new arrival on Tuesday.

As also seen in his tweet, Di Marzio claims that the 25-year-old will sign a five-year contract, while BBC Sport note that he’ll join in a deal worth £52m.

Fred will be in action for Brazil at the World Cup this summer, potentially giving United fans and neutrals a chance to have a closer look at him to see what he can offer at Old Trafford.

Physical, agile, defensively solid and with an ability to make powerful runs forward, he could be a very important presence in the Man Utd midfield moving forward.