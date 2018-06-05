Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly set to go head-to-head to land a deal to sign Santos and Brazil youngster Rodrygo.

Don Balon are stating that both Spanish giants are keen to bring the 17-year-old to Spain, and that some value the player as being better than Neymar when the PSG star was his age.

The news outlet are also stating that the player is valued by the Brazilian side at €50M, a price that some would say is far too much for a player of his age.

Despite being just 17 years old, Rodrygo has already managed to turn heads with his performances for Brazilian giants Santos.

The youngster only managed to make his debut for Santos in 2017, and the forward has been on fire for his side so far in 2018, bagging six goals and one assist in 13 games.

The forward has been grabbing the headlines all over the world recently, as he bagged a nine-minute hat-trick for Santos against Vitoria in a match they won 3-0.

It seems like Rodrygo definitely has some potential, however it remains to be seen whether he can fulfil this and become a player who was truly worth splashing the cash on.