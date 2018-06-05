Done deal: Arsenal confirm first Unai Emery signing, shirt number revealed and first words

Arsenal have officially confirmed the signing of veteran right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer after his exit from Juventus.

The 34-year-old has spent the last seven years with the Turin giants, winning seven consecutive league titles as he has gained a wealth of experience and a winning pedigree.

However, with his contract expiring, Arsenal have now confirmed on their official site, that the Swiss international will become Unai Emery’s first signing since being appointed as boss last month.

Further, Lichtsteiner will wear the No.12 shirt at the Emirates, as he now looks to provide stiff competition for Hector Bellerin in the right-back slot.

Experienced, a winner and capable of offering defensive solidity as well as an attacking threat despite being in the latter stages of his career, there is a strong argument that this is a very sensible signing from Arsenal and Emery to help shore up the backline.

Having conceded 51 goals in 38 league games last season, the worst defensive record of the top seven sides, it was undoubtedly needed for the Spaniard and he has begun to address the problem.

As for Lichtsteiner, he sounded delighted with the move and the next chapter of his career as he will relish the new challenge.

“It’s a great moment. It’s a great for me after Juventus to come to Arsenal and have this big challenge to make big things [happen] with this big club,” he said, as per the report above.

“There is a project. There is a project to come back into the Champions League. I think it’s hard to see a club like Arsenal not playing in the Champions League. If you see the players, if you see the club, the stadium… it’s the project, the big opportunity to get back to the highest level.”