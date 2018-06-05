Great news for Barcelona: Top-class target eager to join Catalan giants

Barcelona will be looking to build on their success this past season by strengthening the squad where possible over the summer and continuing to improve.

Ernesto Valverde guided the Catalan giants to a domestic double in his first year in charge, but changes will arguably be needed, particularly after the club bid an emotional farewell to Barca icon Andres Iniesta at the end of last season.

That leaves a void in the midfield and attacking third, one that could potentially be filled by an in-house solution such as Philippe Coutinho, or perhaps a new signing.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, Christian Eriksen is said to be keen on the idea of moving to the Nou Camp, with the report claiming that defensive ace Gerard Pique is aware of his desire to join Barcelona.

It’s unclear how the Spaniard would come across such insight, but nonetheless, it’s suggested that Eriksen is ready to potentially force through a move if necessary.

While it remains to be seen whether or not that materialises, what is certain is that the 26-year-old would be a perfect fit at Barcelona.

The Danish international boasts excellent technical quality, vision, passing range, creativity and an eye for goal, making him a potentially ideal addition in terms of being able to adapt to the Barca style of play.

He’s coming off the back of another impressive campaign in which he scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists in 47 appearances, and so now time will tell if it’s enough to convince Barcelona to firstly make a move, and if they can prise him away from north London.

It promises to be a difficult task given his importance to Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs.