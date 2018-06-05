Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Switzerland right-back and captain Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer after his exit from Juventus, according to the club’s official website.

The 34-year-old brings a wealth of experience to north London having spent the last seven years with the Serie A champions.

He won seven consecutive league titles and will provide fantastic competition and guidance to current Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin.

Lichtsteiner, was delighted with the move and will join compatriot Granit Xhaka at the Emirates as he embarks on new chapter in his career.

Furthermore, he will don the number 12 shirt previously worn by Olivier Giroud before his move to Chelsea in January.

“It’s a great moment. It’s a great for me after Juventus to come to Arsenal and have this big challenge to make big things [happen] with this big club,” he said, as per the report above.

“There is a project. There is a project to come back into the Champions League. I think it’s hard to see a club like Arsenal not playing in the Champions League. If you see the players, if you see the club, the stadium… it’s the project, the big opportunity to get back to the highest level.”

Lichtsteiner has become new Arsenal head coach Unai Emery’s first signing and it appears he is trying to tighten up the team defensively, given that the Gunners conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games last season; which was the worst record of the top seven sides.

The reaction to the new signing has been welcomed by some fans who feel Bellerin’s place is under threat, however, some have question the veteran’s age.

4/5 Years ago Lichtsteiner would have been a bloody good signing for Arsenal. But Hes 34 now. Very odd signing imo. — keegs (@LewisKeegan7) June 5, 2018

“@Bhadoosky: Unai Emery first signing as an Arsenal manager is “34” year old Stephan Lichtsteiner ???? pic.twitter.com/QE48bZRUJV” — Cuba Morgan (@CubaMorgan) June 5, 2018

Okay I’m warming up to us sign Lichtsteiner. He’s 34, but he’s very experienced and will be a good mentor for Bellerin. Nice business on a free too, should allow us to spend big elsewhere — © (@afccollin) June 5, 2018

Bellerin better fix up you know after winning 7 titles in a row playing regularly and being swiss captain, even at 34 lichtsteiner isnt going to want to warm the bench lol — C.F.9 (@chadfoster_9) June 5, 2018

You’ve just signed a 34 years old finished rb in Lichtsteiner, pipe down. — Miles ? (@Miles_WHUFC) June 5, 2018

Even at 34, the arrival of Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus to Arsenal is shrewd business by Unai Emery. Kudos! — Bello El-Rufai (@B_ELRUFAI) June 5, 2018

whats the plan with this Lichtsteiner signing? cos mans is 34 — Ras Tafari (@c4ter_) June 5, 2018

What a mentality!. The 25th MF,Fred joins Utd. It’s a good deal to strengthen midfield.However,Gunners join an old RB,Lichtsteiner who’s 34. — ahmed bahgat (@AhmedBahgat28) June 5, 2018

lichtsteiner looks to be a good signing.. but a 34 year old full back kinda makes me worry about Bellerin’s place in the team ? — Adam?? (@DrumStick_13) June 5, 2018

Lichtsteiner is the perfect backup for Bellerin. No need to look into it beyond that. Emery obv doesn’t see a 34 year old as a replacement. #WelcomeLichtsteiner — Mavro’s Panos (@TGesches) June 5, 2018

Stephan Lichtsteiner 34 years young??? pic.twitter.com/swbBpymXFJ — Dan The Red? (@Kennedy19Daniel) June 5, 2018