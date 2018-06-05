Zinedine Zidane resigned as Real Madrid head coach after a disagreement with the transfer policy with president Florentino Perez – relating to Eden Hazard and David de Gea, according to The Sun.

Zidane made the shock announcement last week that he would be stepping down at the helm after he enjoyed remarkable career at Real; and never lost a knockout tie in the Champions League with Los Blancos.

He also won a La Liga title; Spanish Super Cup; two UEFA Super Cups; and two FIFA Club World Cups during his two and half seasons at the club – which averages to an incredible trophy every 17 days.

However, as per the report from The Sun, Zidane and Perez clashed over the aforementioned pair.

Perez did not share Zidane’s view to sign Hazard from Chelsea, and the World Cup winner did not agree with the president’s pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea because he had belief in current Los Blancos’ No.1 Keylor Navas.

These views have been echoed by the Evening Standard who believe that Chelsea’s hopes of keeping Hazard have increased following Zidane’s departure as coach.

Hazard has talked about his admiration for Zidane and as per the report – he has longed to play for his ‘idol’ Zidane.

The playmaker has been one of the best players in the world and certainly in the Premier League and seems to meet the criteria set to don the famous white shirt.

He would be an ideal long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and for Gareth Bale whose future is still unclear.