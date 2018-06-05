Juventus and Inter risk facing transfer blow, €40m rival bid for top target

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly emerged as front-runners with a €40m bid for a touted Juventus and Inter summer transfer target.

After securing promotion back to the Premier League this past season, Wolves will look to add quality to their already talented squad in order to avoid immediately dropping back down.

SEE MORE: Liverpool set to see deal go through next week, medical scheduled to wrap up disappointing exit

It would appear as though they’ll have money to spend this summer, as Calciomercato report that they’ve launched a €40m bid for Joao Cancelo, with Juve and Inter specifically mentioned as interested parties.

The 24-year-old spent this past season on loan at Inter from Valencia, impressing in 28 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and providing four assists along with his tireless running up and down the right flank to offer defensive solidity too.

With Luciano Spalletti’s side securing a return to the Champions League, it could have been argued that snapping up loanees who played a crucial role in their top-four finish would be a priority this summer, but delays due to their financial position, as per Calciomercato, have led to them potentially missing out.

That has opened the door for Wolves, and now it remains to be seen whether or not they can add Cancelo to their squad as part of a potentially impressive all-round recruitment drive this summer.

Matt Doherty played a key role for the Championship winners this past year, and so it remains to be seen how this potential arrival would impact his hopes of a regular spot in the line-up next year.

With a strong Portuguese contingent at the club already though including coach Nuno Espirito Santo and Ruben Neves, it could be an appealing move for Cancelo, one that could leave Inter in particular, very disappointed about missing out on his permanent signing given that they know what he can contribute already.