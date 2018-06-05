Latest Malcom next club odds: Chelsea emerge as contenders but Man Utd in the driving seat for starlet’s signature

Chelsea have emerged as contenders over the potential transfer of Bordeaux attacking midfielder Malcom this summer.

The latest news is that Chelsea, Liverpool and Inter Milan could be the main teams in for him this summer, however, no concrete proposals have been made in initial talks as Bordeaux hold out for around €50million for their star player, according to Sud-Ouest, as translated by Get French Football News.

The Brazilian harbours ambitions of playing for Europe’s best clubs and ultimately win top prizes and play for Brazil.

“I want to play for an elite club in Europe, win the Champions League and play for the Selecao,” Malcom previously told Sky Sports Germany.

“I am learning English, because it is the most important language in the world,” he added.

“Wherever you are, with English you can get along. So that is very important for me.”

The Brazilian youngster is one of most sought after talents in Europe after a brilliant campaign in which he scored 12 goals and created seven assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances.

Interestingly, the bookies believe that Manchester Utd are joint favourites along with Inter to land his signature.

With the future of Anthony Martial unclear, the explosive winger could be the perfect replacement for him and could join his compatriot Fred at Old Trafford.

Latest Malcom next club odds

Inter – 4/1

Man Utd – 4/1

Liverpool – 5/1

Tottenham – 5/1

Bayern Munich – 6/1

Chelsea – 8/1

Arsenal – 10/1

AC Milan – 25/1

Man City – 25/1

Juventus – 25/1