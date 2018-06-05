With Yaya Toure leaving the club this summer coupled with a heavy reliance on Fernandinho, Man City arguably need to bolster their defensive midfield options ahead of next season.

The Brazilian international turns 34 next year, and having made a whopping 48 appearances in all competitions this past season, strength in depth in order to rotate across four competitions is surely needed for Pep Guardiola.

As reported by CalcioNapoli24, it could come in the form of Napoli midfielder Jorginho, as the 26-year-old is reportedly set for a medical in the next 48 hours ahead of a €63m move to the Etihad. Further, it’s suggested that his agent is already in England.

Having impressed as a midfield lynchpin under Maurizio Sarri for the Partenopei, this promises to be a very sensible move from Man City if the deal materialises and the Italian joins the Premier League champions.

Jorginho has been able to successfully pair an ability to provide defensive coverage in front of the backline while also setting the tempo of a game and helping to build attacks.

In turn, with the technical quality, vision and passing range that he possesses, there is a strong argument to suggest that he could be an ideal fit for Guardiola’s side moving forward.

The touted move comes after Napoli failed to dethrone Juventus in Serie A this past season, and despite the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, as noted by Sky Sports, it appears as though the Italian giants may struggle to keep one of their best players at the club for another year at least.