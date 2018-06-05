Two years on from emerging as unexpected winners at Euro 2016, Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to repeat the trick at the World Cup this summer.

Few backed them to go all the way in France, even defeating the hosts in the final, and it’s likely that it will be a similar reaction in Russia this time round.

Nevertheless, having shown their team spirit and solidity in the last major tournament, coupled with the world-class quality of Ronaldo to make the difference, the Portuguese may well be quietly confident of springing a few more surprises.

Their talisman and captain has now landed and arrived at their pre-World Cup camp, as seen in his Instagram post below, and he’s evidently in confident mood as he struck a pose with his compatriots along with a caption that read:

“Glad to be back with my squad and have my first training session, and of course this is the winning team.”

The 31-year-old is coming off the back of another impressive campaign in which he bagged 44 goals in 44 appearances for Real Madrid, ending with a third consecutive Champions League triumph in Kiev last month.

He’ll be desperate to replicate that form in Russia this summer, but it’s a difficult start for Portugal as they face Spain in their group stage opener on June 15.