Real Madrid are eyeing up a move for Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala is they fail in their pursuit of Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah.

Don Balon are stating that the Salah is their main target this summer, and that they are lining up alternative to the Egyptian superstar should they fail to land him.

The news outlet are also stating that Los Blancos are aware of Juventus’ willingness to let Dybala go, and €120M is going to be enough to pry the player away from Turin, implying that this is how much he is worth.

Dybala has proven himself to be one of the best forward players in the world for Juventus since his move from fellow Italian side Palermo in the summer of 2015.

In 140 games for the Old Lady, the Argentine international has managed to bag a total of 68 goals and 25 assists, an impressive return considering he isn’t always used as a main striker for the Italian giants.

If Real do fail in their pursuit of Salah, it’ll be interesting to see if they manage to strike a deal with Juventus and bring Dybala to the Spanish capital.