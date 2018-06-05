Sevilla’s director of football Joaquin Caparros has made Arsenal known that they can sign star Steven N’Zonzi – only if they activate his release clause, according to Goal.

Arsenal were rumoured to have reignited their interest in N’Zonzi according to Estadio Deportivo last week.

Emery and N’Zonzi enjoyed success at Sevilla and as per The Express, N’Zonzi has linked with a move to north London in the past.

However, Caparros said the Gunners will have to meet the exit clause, which is said to be £35 million as per the report from Goal, and not for a penny less, if they are to acquire the former Stoke player’s services.

Caparros told Radio Seville of the N’Zonzi to Arsenal talk: “Is that a rumour or is it true?

“Has Unai Emery called you? Well, as a successful man, Unai Emery knows what line the club keeps.

“If he wants N’Zonzi, he will have to call and put the bid in. And the bid is the clause. If you put that bid in, then there are no more negotiations [over the fee].”

Caparros added: “We could even extend the contract, if the coach gives the green light. Everything is possible.”

The French international is in Didier Deschamps’ World Cup 2018 squad and he would be a useful acquisition to Arsenal.

He could tighten up their midfield next season – given they conceded 51 times last season in the Premier League and made 15 errors leading to a goal, according to the official Premier League website.

N’Zonzi’s defensive ability and calmness on the ball have seen some label the Frenchman as one the best holding midfielders in the league.

During his time in England, N’Zonzi was able to make a total of 216 appearances for both Stoke and Blackburn, showing that he will not be a stranger to life in the Premier League.

N’Zonzi, has scored one goal this season in La Liga, creating 12 chances and one assist.

However, his ability to dictate from deep has been impressive with the Frenchman completing 1402 passes this season with a pass accuracy of 88%, according to Squawka.