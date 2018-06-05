Brazil are synonymous with the World Cup, having won it a record five times and having never failed to qualify for the tournament.

Their last experience ended in heartbreak with that thrashing from Germany on home soil, and so they’ll be looking to exercise those demons in Russia this summer.

Coach Tite has a strong group at his disposal, led by Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, while the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Silva and Alisson will hope to form a crucial spine of the side to ensure that they enjoy a deep run and perhaps even go all the way.

As has come to be expected every four years, they’ve delivered another beauty of a World Cup advert, starring some of their current big names as well as the legend of all legends in Ronaldo.

The 2002 winner was part of that iconic ad at the airport which also starred the likes of Denilson and Roberto Carlos. They’ve opted to recreate the scene where he hits the post, and it really is a great hat tip to past and present.

We love it, have a look in the video below…