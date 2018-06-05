Trent Alexander-Arnold gave England manager Gareth Southgate a timely reminder of his qualities ahead of the World Cup next week by scoring a stunning goal in training.

The Liverpool right-back has shone for his club this season and helped the Reds reach the Champions League final and finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Both he and Reds’ skipper Jordan Henderson are expected to feature for England in their final warm up game against Costa Rice after they were given extended break following last weekend’s Champions League Final, according to the The Telegraph.

Alexander-Arnold has yet to play for the senior side, but is sure to make his international bow with the Three Lions to carry on a memorable season on a personal level.

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier started for England against Nigeria – however, Southgate has a lot to ponder after this wonder strike from Alexander-Arnold below.