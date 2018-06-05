Will Wales succeed in the UEFA Nations League

It is fair to say that international football is something of a difficult watch at times, a plight made all the more difficult when it is only a friendly. Thankfully UEFA have gone someway to identifying this and have subsequently launched a new competition called the “Nations League”.

The purpose of the Nations League is to replace the dates that were previously scheduled for friendlies and give the likes of Wales more meaningful fixtures. The inaugural edition of the competition starts in September and Ryan Giggs’ side have been placed in League B.

League B is a level of competition which sees 12 teams split into four groups of three. Wales find themselves paired with recent foes the Republic of Ireland and also a Denmark side that will no doubt be spearheaded by Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen.

It may only be a three-team group but there is certainly a lot to play for. The winners will see themselves advance to the top tier, which is otherwise known as League A, while the team that finishes bottom of the group drops down to the competition’s third tier, which is otherwise known as League C.

In addition, League B will be allocated one of the four remaining UEFA Euro 2020 places. Four teams from League B which have not already qualified for the European Championship finals will compete in the play-offs for each division, to be played in March 2020.

Therefore, the four fixtures that Wales will play in this competition could also have repercussions for any hopes of reaching a second successive European Championship finals. But just how well could Wales do in this first ever offering of the Nations League?

Ultimately the purpose of the competition is not only for the 55 nations that sit under the governance of UEFA to have meaningful fixtures but to also be playing teams that are the same level of quality. So, with that in mind, there is perhaps very little to split the three teams that will make up Group 4.

The World Cup qualifiers for this summer’s offering in Russia saw Wales and the Republic of Ireland paired together. A goalless draw at the Aviva Stadium back in March 2017 was then followed up by a home defeat just six months later.

This was a result that subsequently ended the hopes of Wales making the play-offs and a bid to appear in a second major international tournament in the space of two years was scuppered. Therefore, there will be an element of revenge on the Wales squad’s minds when they are pitted together this autumn.

If the Irish are beatable then it may well be the two matches against Denmark that will decide who tops the group. The Danes are the only nation out of this trio to qualify for this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia and they will be undoubtedly hoping for a good showing.

A look at the football betting markets for Russia sees the Danish side currently at odds of 100/1 to win the competition outright. So although that might suggest global dominance may not take place, they will still fancy themselves to make the round of 16.

But at the same time, they are not a million miles away from Wales in terms of quality and if a Gareth Bale-inspired performance at the Cardiff Stadium in November can lead he and his teammates to victory over Denmark, it could well be them who advance to the top tier of the Nations League for the 2019/20 edition.